videoDetails

Atiq shot dead: CM Mamta Banerjee's big statement on Atiq-Ashraf's death

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, while giving a big statement on the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, said that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has completely collapsed.