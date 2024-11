videoDetails

Atishi Marlena attacks BJP over Chhath Parv

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Atishi Marlena On Chhath Puja: Regarding the Chhath festival, Delhi's new Chief Minister Atishi Marlena has launched a big attack on the BJP and said that, 'BJP is against Chhath'. Along with this, Atishi said, 'Bharatiya Janata Party should not do politics on Chhath Puja'.