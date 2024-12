videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi stopped at Ghazipur border on his way to Sambhal

Sonam | Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left his home to go to Sambhal in UP. He will reach Ghazipur border in a short while from where the UP border begins. Police has put up barricades here. The administration of Sambhal has not given permission to Rahul Gandhi for the visit and has requested the administration of Noida and some other districts not to allow Rahul Gandhi to come to Sambhal.