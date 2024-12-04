Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day

videoDetails

Dec 04, 2024

Who will become the chief minister in Maharashtra? Will Fadnavis be the final choice or will Eknath Shinde get the chair? BJP Legislature Party will hold a meeting today. Meeting in the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhavan at 10 am. Central Observer Vijay Rupani has reached Maharashtra. Leaders of Mahayuti can stake claim to form government in Maharashtra today. Can meet the Governor at 3:30 pm. BJP Legislature Party meeting today on formation of Maharashtra Government. Leaders of Mahayuti can meet the Governor by 3:30 pm today and stake their claim. According to sources, only three members will take oath tomorrow.