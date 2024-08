videoDetails

Attack on ISKCON temple in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Bangladesh Political Crisis Latest Update: Anti-Hindu violence is going on in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the ISKCON temple has been vandalized. ISKCON temple has been burnt in Meherpur. See pictures. On the other hand, Sheikh Hasina's plane has taken off from Hindon airbase. Know what is the whole matter.