'Aurangzeb Ki Aulaad' Assaduddin Owaisi Slams Maharashtra Deputy CM Over His Remark

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Devendra Fadnavis for his "Aurangazeb Ki Aulaad" remarks and said how a deputy CM who has also been CM of Maharashtra can use such language.

