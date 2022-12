videoDetails

AUS vs SA: David Warner smashes 200 in his 100th Test at the iconic MCG | Boxing Day Test

| Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

David Warner ended his barren run in Test cricket as he smashes double century in Boxing Day Test. Warner smashed his double century in the ongoing 2nd Test against South Africa at MCG. Playing in his 100th Test, he made the occasion a bit more special. It had been three years since Warner last scored a Test century.