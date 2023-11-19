trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690166
Australia Beats India: Australia became world champion by defeating India

|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Australia Beats India World Cup 2023 Final: Australia beats India in the final match of ICC World Cup 2023 Defeated by 7 wickets. Batting first after losing the toss, the Indian team had given Australia a target of 241 runs to win. Australia's batting achieved the feat by losing just three wickets. Travis Head played a brilliant century for Australia. in the final match Like the Indian batsmen, the Indian bowlers also flopped badly. Although Jasprit Bumrah and Shami had a great start. but his Later the Indian bowlers failed to break Travis Head. PM Modi also to watch the World Cup final match Narendra Modi Were present in the stadium.
