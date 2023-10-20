trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677934
Australia beats Pakistan by 62 runs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Pakistan Loses Australia World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Pakistan had to face a crushing defeat in the match played against Australia in the World Cup. Australia had given Pakistan a target of 368 runs to win. In response to which all the batsmen of Pakistan failed miserably. Zee News' special coverage on World Cup with Shoaib Akhtar in The Cricket Show. Understand the big reason behind the defeat.
