Australian player Mitchell Marsh insulted the World Cup trophy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Yesterday the final match of the World Cup was played between India and Australia. In this match Australia defeated India by 6 wickets. After this victory, a very shameful act of Australia has come to light. Let us tell you that a controversial picture of Australian player Mitchell Marsh has surfaced. Actually Mitchell Marsh has released a picture on Instagram in which he is seen placing his feet on the trophy.
