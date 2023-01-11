videoDetails

Auto Expo 2023: Benda BD500 Black Flag Cruiser with Air Suspension Debuts | Walkaround

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:27 PM IST

The Benda BD500 Black Flag is a well-stanced cruiser from the Chinese-origin brand, as it comes with air suspension at the rear. The air suspension gives a lift/rise of 3.5-inches to the Black Flag. Furthermore, the motorcycle is powered by a 500 cc V4 engine that puts out a peak power output of 53.6 hp and 42 Nm of max torque. It tips the scale at 232 kilograms (dry) and the fuel tank has a capacity of 16 litres. Interestingly, the design is one of nicest we have come across in this segment. The neatly-integrated tail lamp in the pillion seat catches attention. For more design details, watch the video above.