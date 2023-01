videoDetails

Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai's Ioniq 6 the super electric sedan launched in India

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

The Hyundai Ioniq 6, like its hatchback sibling, is built on the E-GMP skateboard architecture. The company, however, has decided to go a different way when it comes to design and this means two completely different cars.