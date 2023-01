videoDetails

Auto Expo 2023: New Tata Sierra- it's here

| Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

The Sierra EV was initially showcased to the public back at Auto Expo 2020 and was shown as a four-door electric concept. This time around, Tata has shown a near-production-ready 5-door version without making many changes to the design of the original concept from 2020.The Sierra will also be available with an ICE powertrain, but the EV will be the one to be launched first.