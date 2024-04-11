Advertisement
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need

Apr 11, 2024
When an auto rickshaw driver got into a scrape with a biker, Ayesha Khan didn't hesitate. She stepped out of her car and lent a hand, showing that kindness is always in style. Her quick action and caring heart remind us that a little help goes a long way in making the world a better place.

