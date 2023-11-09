trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685997
Ayodhya all decked up for Delhi Celebration

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction work is almost complete now. Ahead of Diwali, preparations for Diwali are in full swing in the city. Ramlala's Ram city Ayodhya is all decked up for Diwali Celebrations. Along with the Festival of Lights, many religious and cultural programs will also be organized in Ayodhya.
