trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703527
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya, NSG, ATS, STF Commandos deployed on Alert Before PM Modi's Visit

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 01:48 AM IST
Follow Us
Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Ramlala's life is to be consecrated in Ram temple on 22 January. Before that you can see Ram temple on Zee News. Actually, the ground floor of the temple is ready and construction work is going on on the first floor. The temple is being built on 70 acres. You can see exclusive pictures of the temple on ZEE NEWS. The workers engaged in the construction of the temple also sang songs of devotion to Ram. At present, Zee News is continuously showing you the news of preparations for Ram Temple.

All Videos

DNA: Manali Jam-packed as tourists arrive to celebrate New Year 2024
Play Icon10:15
DNA: Manali Jam-packed as tourists arrive to celebrate New Year 2024
DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?
Play Icon16:42
DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?
DNA: Watch Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir
Play Icon17:7
DNA: Watch Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir
Kasam Samvidhan ki: 'Who are you to send invitation', says Bhadauria's on Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
Play Icon22:32
Kasam Samvidhan ki: 'Who are you to send invitation', says Bhadauria's on Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
Congress' Sam Pitroda huge remarks on Ayodhya Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
Play Icon33:46
Congress' Sam Pitroda huge remarks on Ayodhya Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha

Trending Videos

DNA: Manali Jam-packed as tourists arrive to celebrate New Year 2024
play icon10:15
DNA: Manali Jam-packed as tourists arrive to celebrate New Year 2024
DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?
play icon16:42
DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?
DNA: Watch Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir
play icon17:7
DNA: Watch Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir
Kasam Samvidhan ki: 'Who are you to send invitation', says Bhadauria's on Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
play icon22:32
Kasam Samvidhan ki: 'Who are you to send invitation', says Bhadauria's on Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
Congress' Sam Pitroda huge remarks on Ayodhya Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
play icon33:46
Congress' Sam Pitroda huge remarks on Ayodhya Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
Zee News,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,Hindi News,ram mandir prana pratishtha,ram mandir pran pratishtha,shri ram international airport,ayodhya ram mandir pran pratishtha,ram mandir pran pratishtha date,ram mandir updates,ram mandir construction workers singing song,ram mandir news today,ram mandir news latest,ram mandir ayodhya latest video,Latest Update,pran pratishtha latest update,ram mandir exclusive report today,