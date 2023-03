videoDetails

Ayodhya organizes grand event on the occasion of Ram Navami

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Today is the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. On this occasion, the festival of Ram Navami is being celebrated with great pomp across the country today. Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made for Ram Navami in Ayodhya as well. Panjiri will be offered to Ramlala today. This is the last Ram Navami of the temporary temple.