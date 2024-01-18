trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710876
Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Update: PM Modi launches postal stamps dedicated to Ram Mandir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
PM Modi Speech LIVE: After releasing 6 stamps, PM Modi has released a video message for Ram devotees. The PM said that it is a matter of pride to have the privilege of being associated with the Ram Mandir programme. Today 6 postage stamps have been released. These big texts are small forms of big thoughts. This ticket is not a piece of paper. This stamp is a reflection of historical thinking.

Chemical Factory Blast in Badlapur, Thane; 5 Injured, Firefighters Respond
Chemical Factory Blast in Badlapur, Thane; 5 Injured, Firefighters Respond
Laser Show Illuminates Ayodhya Before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
 Laser Show Illuminates Ayodhya Before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
PM Modi Posters Surface Ahead of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
PM Modi Posters Surface Ahead of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Shri Ram Handcrafted Poster Unveiled for Ayodhya's Mandir Inauguration in Amritsar
 Shri Ram Handcrafted Poster Unveiled for Ayodhya's Mandir Inauguration in Amritsar
'India an extraordinary success story', Antony Blinken praises PM Modi
'India an extraordinary success story', Antony Blinken praises PM Modi

