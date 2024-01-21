trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712220
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Congress is also welcome...', says VHP Chief Alok Kumar

|Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: There is excitement everywhere regarding the consecration of life. Today i.e. Sunday is the sixth day of the ritual. All the ritual work will be completed by this evening. At the same time, strict security arrangements have been made for the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has given a big statement regarding life and dignity. Besides, he has also said a big thing about Congress.

All Videos

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Multi-Layered Security For PM Modi in Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Play Icon2:44
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Multi-Layered Security For PM Modi in Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Who oppose Ram cannot be Shankaracharya', says Baba Ramdev
Play Icon5:22
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Who oppose Ram cannot be Shankaracharya', says Baba Ramdev
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dr. Subhash Chandra visits Ram temple before Prana Pratishtha
Play Icon3:59
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dr. Subhash Chandra visits Ram temple before Prana Pratishtha
Danger of cyber attack before death, alert issued
Play Icon4:45
Danger of cyber attack before death, alert issued
Today's Astrology: Why is Putrada Ekadashi special?
Play Icon3:58
Today's Astrology: Why is Putrada Ekadashi special?

Trending Videos

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Multi-Layered Security For PM Modi in Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
play icon2:44
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Multi-Layered Security For PM Modi in Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Who oppose Ram cannot be Shankaracharya', says Baba Ramdev
play icon5:22
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Who oppose Ram cannot be Shankaracharya', says Baba Ramdev
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dr. Subhash Chandra visits Ram temple before Prana Pratishtha
play icon3:59
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dr. Subhash Chandra visits Ram temple before Prana Pratishtha
Danger of cyber attack before death, alert issued
play icon4:45
Danger of cyber attack before death, alert issued
Today's Astrology: Why is Putrada Ekadashi special?
play icon3:58
Today's Astrology: Why is Putrada Ekadashi special?