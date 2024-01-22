trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712392
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dr. Subhash Chandra expressed his happiness regarding the Ram Temple

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
The consecration ceremony for Shri Ram Lala is going to take place today in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and many dignitaries. Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra has also reached ayodhya to have darshan of Ram Lala. He was also invited to participate in the Pran Pratishtha program. During this, while talking to the media, he expressed happiness about the construction of Ram temple.

