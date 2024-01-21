trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712175
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dr. Subhash Chandra visits Ram temple before Prana Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Essel Group Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra is also included among the special guests of Ram Lalla'sPrana Pratishtha. Dr. Subhash Chandra has reached Ayodhya to participate in the grand event of Ram Temple. In a special conversation with Zee News, he talked in detail about Lord Ram and Ramrajya.

