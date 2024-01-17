trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710542
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Hema Malini to Perform Dance Drama In Ayodhya Today ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Hema Malini Reaction on Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha is going to happen on 22nd January. With which people are reaching Ram temple. Meanwhile, Hema Malini is also present in Ayodhya. Zee News had a special conversation with Hema Malini. See what Hema Malini said about Ram temple...

