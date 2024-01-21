trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712317
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Community hold Car Rally in London to Celebrate Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala

|Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Ram Mandir is being celebrated not only in India but all over the world. Pictures of celebrations celebrating the consecration of Ram Temple are emerging from every corner of the world. Let us tell you that on the eve of the consecration of life in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya, not only Ayodhya, the entire country is in Rammay. VVIP guests from every corner of the country are arriving in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also reach Ayodhya tomorrow morning.

