Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Threat to Bomb Blast in Ram temple of Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The Ram temple under construction in Ayodhya has received a bomb threat. The police have arrested both the accused who gave the threat. The names of those arrested by UP STF are Tahad Singh and Omprakash. This threat came from a handle named Zuber, both the accused are said to be residents of Gonda.

