trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703879
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch complete information about Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Follow Us
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: The construction work of Ram temple being built in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. The consecration of Ram temple is going to happen on 22 January 2024. The whole country is waiting for the consecration of Ram temple. Meanwhile, news is coming that 5 people will stay in the sanctum sanctorum with PM Modi. It is also being told that Shri Ram will be shown the mirror first. See complete information about the Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple in this report...

All Videos

DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
Play Icon15:49
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
Play Icon15:36
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
Deshhit: Qatar Government drops death penalty for 8 Indians
Play Icon5:42
Deshhit: Qatar Government drops death penalty for 8 Indians
Deshhit: Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrest Video Viral
Play Icon3:49
Deshhit: Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrest Video Viral
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jairam Ramesh said, opening the lock was a historical mistake' says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate
Play Icon9:24
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jairam Ramesh said, opening the lock was a historical mistake' says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate

Trending Videos

DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
play icon15:49
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
play icon15:36
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
Deshhit: Qatar Government drops death penalty for 8 Indians
play icon5:42
Deshhit: Qatar Government drops death penalty for 8 Indians
Deshhit: Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrest Video Viral
play icon3:49
Deshhit: Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrest Video Viral
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jairam Ramesh said, opening the lock was a historical mistake' says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate
play icon9:24
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jairam Ramesh said, opening the lock was a historical mistake' says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate
ram mandir pran pratishtha,ram mandir pran pratishtha date,Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,Ram Temple,Ram temple Ayodhya,ram temple construction update,ram temple ayodhya latest news,ayodhya ram mandir live,ram temple pran pratishtha,pran pratishtha,India Alliance,india alliance ram mandir,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,ram mandir pran pratishtha shubh muhurt,PM Modi,ram mandir garbh grih,shri ram aayina,pm modi pran pratishtha,