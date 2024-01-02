trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705263
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya's Ramlala Idol: Unveiling the Artistry of Arun Yogiraj in Crafting a Symbol of Devotion

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Follow Us
The iconic Ram Lalla idol in Karnataka has been crafted by the acclaimed sculptor Arun Yogiraj. After creating the sculpture of Lord Rama, Arun has garnered significant attention for his exceptional craftsmanship. Hailing from a lineage of five generations of renowned sculptors, Arun has established himself as a distinguished artist. The intricately designed idol of Lord Rama, created by Arun, is set to be consecrated, adding to the list of remarkable sculptures crafted by him. Arun, known for his expertise, has previously sculpted idols for prominent personalities and comes from a family tradition deeply rooted in the art of sculpting, dating back to the time of the Maharaja of Mysore.

All Videos

Indian Army to deploy Apache on Pakistan Border in Jodhpur
Play Icon2:15
Indian Army to deploy Apache on Pakistan Border in Jodhpur
Madhuri Dixit's Spiritual Visit: Watch the Video of Her Family Trip to Siddhivinayak Temple
Play Icon0:35
Madhuri Dixit's Spiritual Visit: Watch the Video of Her Family Trip to Siddhivinayak Temple
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi Metro Commuters Turn Underground Travel into WWE Arena as Women Engage in Slaps and Hair-Pulling Brawl
Play Icon0:55
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi Metro Commuters Turn Underground Travel into WWE Arena as Women Engage in Slaps and Hair-Pulling Brawl
Play Icon2:49
"Petrol Price Protests Paralyze Madhya Pradesh: Drivers Strike as Fuel Hits Rs 160/Liter, Demanding Repeal of Hit-and-Run Law
Rashid Alvi hits back at Bhagwant Mann's Statement
Play Icon10:59
Rashid Alvi hits back at Bhagwant Mann's Statement

Trending Videos

Indian Army to deploy Apache on Pakistan Border in Jodhpur
play icon2:15
Indian Army to deploy Apache on Pakistan Border in Jodhpur
Madhuri Dixit's Spiritual Visit: Watch the Video of Her Family Trip to Siddhivinayak Temple
play icon0:35
Madhuri Dixit's Spiritual Visit: Watch the Video of Her Family Trip to Siddhivinayak Temple
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi Metro Commuters Turn Underground Travel into WWE Arena as Women Engage in Slaps and Hair-Pulling Brawl
play icon0:55
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi Metro Commuters Turn Underground Travel into WWE Arena as Women Engage in Slaps and Hair-Pulling Brawl
play icon2:49
"Petrol Price Protests Paralyze Madhya Pradesh: Drivers Strike as Fuel Hits Rs 160/Liter, Demanding Repeal of Hit-and-Run Law
Rashid Alvi hits back at Bhagwant Mann's Statement
play icon10:59
Rashid Alvi hits back at Bhagwant Mann's Statement