Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Colonial act that served as the foundation for free India's constitution

The Government of India Act of 1935. was the lengthiest-ever enacted by the British government, consisting of 321 parts and 10 schedules. It was the act that formed the basis of free India's constitution

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

