Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: The massacre that prompted Tagore to renounce his knighthood

Rabindranath Tagore, the first Asian Nobel laureate, was so horrified by the Jallianwala Bagh incident that he declined to keep his knighthood.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

