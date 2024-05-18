videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki : Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacts to Kharge over Mamata remarks

Sonam | Updated: May 18, 2024, 10:16 PM IST

While answering the question related to Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge has made a strong comment on Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and said that it is his job to take decisions and not anyone else's, whoever commits indiscipline will be thrown out. Let us tell you that Mamata Banerjee had talked about supporting India alliance from outside, on which Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that he does not trust Mamata Banerjee and Mamta Banerjee can go with BJP.