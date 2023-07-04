trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630890
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Ajit Pawar's claim of 35 MLAs is fake?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar broke away from the party and joined the BJP alliance and took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Angered by the move of nephew Ajit Pawar, NCP President Sharad Pawar is continuously holding meetings with party leaders.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress!
play icon8:19
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress!
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
play icon13:3
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
Baat Pate Ki: Why did Ajit Pawar leave Sharad Pawar?
play icon9:49
Baat Pate Ki: Why did Ajit Pawar leave Sharad Pawar?
Baat Pate Ki: Putin said Thank You to PM Modi
play icon9:57
Baat Pate Ki: Putin said Thank You to PM Modi
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi's 'Bulletproof' plan... The one who got scared, got scattered?
play icon47:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi's 'Bulletproof' plan... The one who got scared, got scattered?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress!
play icon8:19
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress!
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
play icon13:3
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
Baat Pate Ki: Why did Ajit Pawar leave Sharad Pawar?
play icon9:49
Baat Pate Ki: Why did Ajit Pawar leave Sharad Pawar?
Baat Pate Ki: Putin said Thank You to PM Modi
play icon9:57
Baat Pate Ki: Putin said Thank You to PM Modi
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi's 'Bulletproof' plan... The one who got scared, got scattered?
play icon47:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi's 'Bulletproof' plan... The one who got scared, got scattered?
maharashtra political crsisi live,Ajit Pawar,Maharashtra political crisis,Maharashtra politics,Sharad Pawar,ajit pawar news,ajit pawar live,ajit pawar latest news,ajit pawar speech,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar deputy cm,ajit pawar today speech,sharad pawar on ajit pawar,ajit pawar live news,ajit pawar news live,deputy chief minister ajit pawar,ajit pawar joins maharashtra govt,maharashtra political crisis live,Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Political Crisis,