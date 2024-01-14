trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709674
Baat Pate Ki: Akhilesh Yadav receives Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha invitation

|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 09:14 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has also received the invitation for Pran Pratistha. Giving information about this, he thanked Ram Mandir Trust. For this, Akhilesh also wrote a letter in the name of Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust. In which he said that after consecration, he will go to visit the temple with the entire family.

