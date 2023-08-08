trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646559
Baat Pate Ki: Amit Shah shows anger in Parliament!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
During the discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi asked why PM Modi has not visited Manipur till date? Why did he talk about this issue after 80 days? Why didn't PM Modi remove the CM of Manipur?

