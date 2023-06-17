NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Angry mob pelted stones in Junagadh

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
A notice was given to remove an illegal shrine in Junagadh, Gujarat. After which there was a ruckus. After giving the notice, 500 to 600 people gathered near the dargah. The police tried to remove the people, but the angry mob attacked the police itself.

