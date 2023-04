videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Atiq and his son's trouble increased

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed's son Umar was produced in the special CBI court in Lucknow. Father-son were produced in Lucknow businessman Mohit Jaiswal kidnapping case. The CBI court framed charges against Atiq and his son Umar in this case.