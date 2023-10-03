trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670563
Baat Pate Ki: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Nepal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Strong earthquake tremors have been felt in Delhi, NCR, UP, Uttarakhand. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal. The intensity of the earthquake was 6.2. Many videos of the earthquake have also surfaced in which people came out of their homes. A video of earthquake has also surfaced from Nepal.
