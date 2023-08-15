trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649499
Baat Pate Ki: Before 2024, Modi gave a statement on united India

|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
PM Modi promised the countrymen that in the next five years, India will be among the top three economies of the world. He said that a new geopolitical equation has emerged after the Kovid-19 pandemic. A new world order, a new geopolitical equation is taking shape after the Covid19 pandemic.

Nuh police took Bittu Bajrangi into custody from Faridabad
Nuh police took Bittu Bajrangi into custody from Faridabad
What did BSF do suddenly in front of Pakistan! wide silence
What did BSF do suddenly in front of Pakistan! wide silence
former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
 former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
The country is celebrating the festival of independence
The country is celebrating the festival of independence
The enthusiasm of the soldiers was high on the Attari border on Independence Day!
The enthusiasm of the soldiers was high on the Attari border on Independence Day!

