trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640472
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Big reveal! Sachin thrashed Seema for smoking beedi.

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Now there is a big disclosure on Seema Haider, who lives with Sachim Meena. Sachin's former landlord told that there used to be frequent fights between Seema and Sachin. Beedi is the reason for the quarrel between the two. Seema Haider smokes bidi, for which Sachin used to forbid her
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Pakistani Nasrullah told Zee News... 'Anju will return to India in 2-3 days'
play icon8:19
Pakistani Nasrullah told Zee News... 'Anju will return to India in 2-3 days'
Taal Thok Ke: Comparing opposition with terrorists?
play icon49:54
Taal Thok Ke: Comparing opposition with terrorists?
Anju's pre wedding video with lover goes viral!
play icon5:3
Anju's pre wedding video with lover goes viral!
Anju LIVE from Pakistan, shocking revelations on marriage with Nasrullah
play icon5:17
Anju LIVE from Pakistan, shocking revelations on marriage with Nasrullah
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
play icon2:34
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Pakistani Nasrullah told Zee News... 'Anju will return to India in 2-3 days'
play icon8:19
Pakistani Nasrullah told Zee News... 'Anju will return to India in 2-3 days'
Taal Thok Ke: Comparing opposition with terrorists?
play icon49:54
Taal Thok Ke: Comparing opposition with terrorists?
Anju's pre wedding video with lover goes viral!
play icon5:3
Anju's pre wedding video with lover goes viral!
Anju LIVE from Pakistan, shocking revelations on marriage with Nasrullah
play icon5:17
Anju LIVE from Pakistan, shocking revelations on marriage with Nasrullah
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
play icon2:34
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
UP ATS,up ats news,UP ATS Arrests Seema Haider Live,ATS,UP,UP ATS Arrests Seema Haider,seema haider question up ats,Seema Haider Arrested By UP ATS,up ats breaking news,seema haider lover up ats,up ats latest news,up ats seema haidar,UP news,up ats with seema haidar,ats up,UP Police,up ats nabs,up ats on pfi,gonda up ats,up ats questioned seema haider,up ats action,up ats al qaeda,up ats arrests,up ats custody,up ats arrested,