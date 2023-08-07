trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646036
Baat Pate Ki: Big victory for the Hindu side! Found Baba in the basement of Gyanvapi?

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey: Today was the fourth day of ASI survey in Gyanvapi campus. Today ASI did the survey for 4 hours. During this the investigation was done by installing a machine in the basement. Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain has told many important things in conversation with the media.

