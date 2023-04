videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Bulldozer on Beleshwar Mahadev Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Administration's bulldozer has run on illegal construction in Beleshwar temple of Indore. On the occasion of Ram Navami, there was a big accident in Beleshwar Mahadev temple of Indore. 36 people had died in the accident in the temple.