Baat Pate Ki: Camera found in girls toilet, Bajrang Dal workers washed away the principal

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: A camera was found in the girls' toilet of DY Patil School in Ambi village, Pune, after which Bajrang Dal activists thrashed the principal for not getting a befitting reply.
