Baat Pate Ki: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid tribute to martyrs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

In Dantewada, 11 soldiers were martyred due to the big Naxalite attack. According to the information, the checking was not done by the security forces due to the festival. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has paid tribute to the martyrs.