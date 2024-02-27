videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Electric scooter makers cut prices significantly

| Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

Baat Pate Ki: To buy an electric two-wheeler in the country, now you will not have to shell out as much as you had to do 2 months ago. This is because electric two-wheelers have become cheaper by 22 percent. In the last 2-3 months, companies making electric two wheelers have reduced their prices by Rs 20 to 25 thousand. The main reason for this reduction is to increase the sales of electric two-wheelers by making them accessible to people. One reason for the reduction in prices is the battery because more than 40 percent of the cost of an electric two wheeler is the battery and in the last 4-5 months the price of Chinese batteries has come down by 40 to 50 percent, hence the cost of electric two wheeler is Rs. Prices have also come down. Besides, alternatives to Lithium Ion batteries are also being prepared rapidly, hence Lithium Ion batteries are also becoming cheaper.