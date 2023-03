videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Fear of law makes fugitive Amritpal tremble

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 09:06 PM IST

Khalistani supporter fugitive Amritpal has released a new video. After the absconding, he released a video for the first time, claiming not to be afraid of arrest. Earlier, he had also placed a condition of conditional surrender.