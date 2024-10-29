Advertisement
DNA: Is Pappu Yadav scared of Lawrence Bishnoi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 02:58 AM IST
Pappu Yadav has written a letter to the Home Ministry informing that he is receiving threats from the Lawrence Gang..Along with this letter, audio messages have also been issued by Pappu Yadav...It is claimed that Pappu Yadav has been threatened with dire consequences through audio messages and calls...It is also claimed that Pappu Yadav has been threatened by not one but two gangsters...and both have claimed to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi.

