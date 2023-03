videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Firing in Gurudwara of California, USA

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 11:39 PM IST

There has been a shootout at a Gurdwara in California, USA. Two Sikh youths have been injured during this firing incident. In this case, the police has arrested a youth. This incident happened due to a mutual dispute between two Sikh groups.