Baat Pate Ki: Flood in Delhi... Dispute between Kejriwal and Khattar

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
People are worried due to floods in Delhi and rising water level in Yamuna. But now the water level of Yamuna is going down a bit. So, in the meanwhile, there has been tension between Delhi and Haryana government. The process of allegations and counter-allegations has started from both the sides
Deshhit: UPI in UAE...will bring new height in business
play icon23:38
Deshhit: UPI in UAE...will bring new height in business
Deshhit: Countdown to Shahbaz Sarkar begins! Will 'Pathan' make a comeback?
play icon1:58
Deshhit: Countdown to Shahbaz Sarkar begins! Will 'Pathan' make a comeback?
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's new campaign in Rajasthan, opened a front against Ashok Gehlot.
play icon1:45
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's new campaign in Rajasthan, opened a front against Ashok Gehlot.
Taal Thok Ke: Who will be the face in front of PM Modi in 2024, why did Rajkumar Bhati get angry after hearing the question?
play icon8:7
Taal Thok Ke: Who will be the face in front of PM Modi in 2024, why did Rajkumar Bhati get angry after hearing the question?
Deshhit: Pakistan was proud of atom bomb... Taliban out of control
play icon4:9
Deshhit: Pakistan was proud of atom bomb... Taliban out of control
