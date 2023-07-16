trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636422
Baat Pate Ki: Flood in Delhi! PM Modi spoke to the LG of Delhi

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Delhi Flood: PM Modi spoke to LG VK Saxena (VK Saxena) of Delhi as soon as he returned from Abu Dhabi regarding the flood in Delhi. PM Modi has inquired about the relief work being done to deal with the floods in Delhi.
Google Doodle honor's Indian American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birthday. Who was she?
play icon1:38
Google Doodle honor's Indian American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birthday. Who was she?
बेहद खूबसूरत व्हाइट जैकेट पहन एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं Kiara Advani, फैंस बोले- Sidharth की दुल्हनिया नंबर-1
play icon0:33
बेहद खूबसूरत व्हाइट जैकेट पहन एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं Kiara Advani, फैंस बोले- Sidharth की दुल्हनिया नंबर-1
Baat Pate Ki: Flood in Delhi... Dispute between Kejriwal and Khattar
play icon9:46
Baat Pate Ki: Flood in Delhi... Dispute between Kejriwal and Khattar
Deshhit: UPI in UAE...will bring new height in business
play icon23:38
Deshhit: UPI in UAE...will bring new height in business
Deshhit: Countdown to Shahbaz Sarkar begins! Will 'Pathan' make a comeback?
play icon1:58
Deshhit: Countdown to Shahbaz Sarkar begins! Will 'Pathan' make a comeback?
