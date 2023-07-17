trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636827
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: For the sake of love or Seema's secret mission?

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
The love story of Seema Ghulam Haider has been in headlines across the world for the past several days. No one is able to digest the story of Seema leaving Pakistan and reaching India for love and lover. Sometimes questions arise on his way of talking and sometimes on his mobile knowledge. Sometimes the suspense deepens on his passport and mobile and sometimes on his entering India illegally. Everyone is questioning whether Seema is a Pakistani spy? Or a woman killed by love?
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Finally! Ileana D'Cruz Shares Photos Of Her Secret Boyfriend From Their Date Night
play icon1:44
Finally! Ileana D'Cruz Shares Photos Of Her Secret Boyfriend From Their Date Night
Taal Thok Ke: Revenge of Seema Haider..Hindu temples attacked in Pakistan!
play icon29:25
Taal Thok Ke: Revenge of Seema Haider..Hindu temples attacked in Pakistan!
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia scolds Pakistani!
play icon9:1
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia scolds Pakistani!
Deshhit: The story of Seema Haider is not the same as it is being shown!
play icon2:37
Deshhit: The story of Seema Haider is not the same as it is being shown!
NDA's strategy in 2024.. Listen to 'Nadda'
play icon17:9
NDA's strategy in 2024.. Listen to 'Nadda'
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Finally! Ileana D'Cruz Shares Photos Of Her Secret Boyfriend From Their Date Night
play icon1:44
Finally! Ileana D'Cruz Shares Photos Of Her Secret Boyfriend From Their Date Night
Taal Thok Ke: Revenge of Seema Haider..Hindu temples attacked in Pakistan!
play icon29:25
Taal Thok Ke: Revenge of Seema Haider..Hindu temples attacked in Pakistan!
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia scolds Pakistani!
play icon9:1
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia scolds Pakistani!
Deshhit: The story of Seema Haider is not the same as it is being shown!
play icon2:37
Deshhit: The story of Seema Haider is not the same as it is being shown!
NDA's strategy in 2024.. Listen to 'Nadda'
play icon17:9
NDA's strategy in 2024.. Listen to 'Nadda'
Baat Pate Ki,UP ATS Arrests Seema Haider Live,Seema Haider Arrested By UP ATS,Seema Haider Arrest News Live,seema haider pakistan,Seema Haider Spy,Seema Haider Arrested,Seema Haider Sachin Meena,Seema haider sachin pubg love story,Breaking News,trending news,Big News On Seema Ghulam Haider,Seema Haider Arrest News Today,UP ATS Arrests Seema Haider,UP ATS,CM Yogi,big news live,Pakistan,baat pate ki live,