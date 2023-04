videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Former Congressmen raged on Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

Two former Congress leaders who rebelled against Congress have attacked in the name of Rahul Gandhi. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that if this is not pressure on the court then what is it. So there Ghulam Nabi Azad said that when the ordinance was brought. So Rahul Gandhi tore it and threw it away. Had there been an ordinance today, Rahul Gandhi would have been saved.