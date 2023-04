videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Ghulam Nabi furious with Congress tweet, reveals Rahul Gandhi's secrets

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

On the Adani issue, the Congress along with former Congressmen had tweeted Adani's name. Out of which Ghulam Nabi Azad was also named. Azad was enraged by this tweet and revealed many important secrets behind Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip.